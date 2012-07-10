July 10 If the ancient Greek philosopher
Diogenes were to go out with his lantern in search of an honest
many today, a survey of Wall Street executives on workplace
conduct suggests he might have to look elsewhere.
A quarter of Wall Street executives see wrongdoing as a key
to success, according to a survey by whistleblower law firm
Labaton Sucharow released on Tuesday.
In a survey of 500 senior executives in the United States
and the UK, 26 percent of respondents said they had observed or
had firsthand knowledge of wrongdoing in the workplace, while 24
percent said they believed financial services professionals may
need to engage in unethical or illegal conduct to be successful.
Sixteen percent of respondents said they would commit
insider trading if they could get away with it, according to
Labaton Sucharow. And 30 percent said their compensation plans
created pressure to compromise ethical standards or violate the
law.
"When misconduct is common and accepted by financial
services professionals, the integrity of our entire financial
system is at risk," Jordan Thomas, partner and chair of Labaton
Sucharow's whistleblower representation practice, said in a
statement.
The survey's release comes as the fallout from Barclays
PLC's Libor-rigging scandal continues and other banks
including Citigroup Inc, HSBC Holdings PLC, Royal
Bank of Scotland Group PLC and UBS AG await
the outcome of an industry-wide probe.
