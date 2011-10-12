* Most bond deals occur over-the-counter

* Unlikely to change in next two to three years-Celent

* Big investors enjoy uneven playing field

Oct 12 Wall Street is unlikely to automate trading in opaque areas of the bond market over the next two to three years because large investors do not want to trade electronically, according to a report on Wednesday.

"Unlike cash equity and foreign exchange markets before them, the fixed income markets present unique challenges which deter automated trading," said Anshuman Jaswal, an analyst with financial-services consulting firm Celent.

Although automated trading is widespread in stock and currency markets, and has expanded into Treasurys, most other types of debt transactions still occur "over-the-counter," with brokers and customers negotiating by phone.

Many bonds are traded infrequently and lack historical information or market benchmarks to compare performance against, making it difficult to put them on automated exchanges, Celent said in a report.

But an even bigger barrier to automation may be that large investors do not want it to happen. Jaswal noted that big clients prefer to negotiate bond deals with their brokers directly, because they see an advantage to the pricing and services they receive.

"The lack of an even playing field is a major barrier, because there is not sufficient incentive for the larger buy-side players to encourage algo trading," said Jaswal.

Automation in the stock market in the 1980s and 1990s made trading less expensive for investors. It also became a boon for online brokerages and a curse for large Wall Street banks.

Treasury bonds stand alone as a debt instrument that trades frequently online, according to Celent. In that market, 55 to 60 percent of bonds trade hands electronically.

(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra in New York; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)