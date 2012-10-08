METALS-London copper prices drop on China regulation concerns
* Bluebird card available next week at Walmart stores, online
* Amex gets access to 4,000 stores, spending by underbanked
* Wal-Mart brings low pricing to card accounts
* Average American pays $200 annually in fees
* Shares of rival card companies NetSpend, Green Dot tank
By Martinne Geller and David Henry
NEW YORK, Oct 8 Wal-Mart Stores Inc and American Express Co are teaming up to offer a prepaid debit card called Bluebird to target lower-income shoppers who may not have bank accounts.
The move will give American Express, best known for its affluent cardholders, a 4,000-store gateway to tens of millions of so-called "underbanked" households and the fees they will generate as technology moves more of their transactions from cash to digital payments.
At the same time, Walmart will get to extend its mantra of "every day low prices" to yet another sphere and come closer to achieving its years-long goal of offering banking services.
It also recently announced a deal with Metlife Inc to offer life insurance in a pilot program in South Carolina and Georgia.
LONDON, Feb 23 Commodities giant Glencore expects its debt to core earnings ratio to fall below 1.5 times in 2017, well below its recently lowered long-term target of 2 times, as commodities prices rise, Chief Executive Ivan Glasenberg said on Thursday. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Jason Neely)
LONDON, Feb 23 U.S. subscription-based airline Surf Air will launch in Europe in May, targeting people who fly business-class in a potential challenge to the continent's traditional airlines. Surf Air Europe will start connecting London to Zurich and Ibiza, operating a subscription model where customers pay a 1,750 pound ($2,180) monthly fee for unlimited travel. It will later add routes to Cannes, Munich and Milan, Surf Air Europe Chief Executive Simon Talling-Smith said.