LONDON May 15 Supermarket Asda, the British arm
of Wal-Mart, said it returned to underlying sales growth
in its first quarter as it battles rivals to attract
price-conscious shoppers.
Asda, which trails market leader Tesco, by annual
sales and is vying with Sainsbury's to be Britain's No
2 grocer, said sales at stores open over a year, excluding fuel
and VAT sales tax, rose 0.1 percent in the 15 weeks to April 20
compared to the same period last year.
The outcome follows a like-for-like sales decline of 0.1
percent in its previous Christmas quarter.
