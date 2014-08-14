Iceland's Kaupthing to sell part of Arion stake for more than $450 mln
March 19 Iceland's Arion Bank said Kaupskil ehf, a unit of Kaupthing, has agreed to sell 582.9 million shares of Arion Bank for more than 48.8 billion kronas ($450.7 million).
LONDON Aug 14 Supermarket Asda, the British arm of the world's biggest retailer Wal-Mart, posted a 0.5 percent rise in second-quarter underlying sales in a tough grocery market seeing its slowest growth in a decade.
Asda, which trails market leader Tesco, by annual sales and is vying with Sainsbury's to be Britain's No. 2 grocer, said on Thursday sales at stores open over a year, excluding fuel and VAT sales tax, rose 0.5 percent in the 10 weeks to June 30, versus the same period last year.
The outcome is an improvement on its first quarter performance when like-for-like sales rose 0.1 percent. (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)
March 19 Iceland's Arion Bank said Kaupskil ehf, a unit of Kaupthing, has agreed to sell 582.9 million shares of Arion Bank for more than 48.8 billion kronas ($450.7 million).
SINGAPORE, March 20 Chicago wheat hit its highest in a week on Monday, buoyed by a weaker dollar and concerns over a lack of moisture for the U.S. winter crop. Corn and soybean prices rose in early Asian trade, although gains were limited by bumper South American supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * Dry weather for hard red winter wheat growing regions in the United States is supporting wheat prices with forecast rains later this week unlikely to provide much moisture, analy
March 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.