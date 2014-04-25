BRIEF-Rocky Mountain Dealerships Q4 adjusted earnings per share C$0.23
* Rocky mountain dealerships inc. (tsx:rme) announces 2016 fourth quarter and year-end results
* Rocky mountain dealerships inc. (tsx:rme) announces 2016 fourth quarter and year-end results
SANTIAGO, March 14 The Escondida copper mine in Chile plans to restart operations after striking workers again rejected an invitation by controlling owner BHP Billiton to return to negotiations, an executive told reporters late Tuesday.
* Euronet deal would not require CFIUS clearance (Adds Ant comments, bullet points)