BRIEF-Realpage to acquire Lease Rent Options, LRO
* Realpage Inc says agreement to acquire Lease Rent Options and related assets from Rainmaker Group for $300 million in cash
MUMBAI Oct 9 Wal-Mart Stores Inc and its Indian partner Bharti Enterprises are breaking up their joint venture and will independently own and operate separate businesses in the country, the companies said in a joint statement on Wednesday.
Wal-Mart, the world's biggest retailer, will acquire Bharti's 50 percent stake in Bharti Wal-Mart Pvt Ltd, which runs about 20 wholesale stores in India under the Best Price Modern Wholesale brand, and will run the business independently.
As part of their agreement, Bharti will acquire the compulsory convertible debentures (CCDs) held by Wal-Mart in Cedar Support Services, a company owned and controlled by Bharti.
India last year allowed foreign supermarket companies to own up to 51 percent of their local operations, but no company has applied to enter the country under the rule.
Wal-Mart will work with the government to create conditions that enable foreign direct investment in India's supermarket sector, the statement added.
NEW YORK, Feb 27 OneWeb Ltd, a U.S. satellite venture backed by SoftBank Group Corp, and debt-laden satellite operator Intelsat SA plan to merge in a deal that could be announced as soon as late Monday, according to people briefed on the plans.
