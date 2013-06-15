June 15 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on
Saturday that its board has appointed James Cash Jr. as lead
independent director.
Cash, who joined Wal-Mart's board in 2006, replaces James
Breyer, who served on the board for more than a decade, but was
prevented from running again this year under the company's rules
of corporate governance.
A former faculty member at Harvard Business School, Cash is
also a member of Wal-Mart's audit committee. That committee's
oversight has been criticized amid allegations that Wal-Mart de
Mexico bribed officials to expand quickly in Mexico and that
Wal-Mart executives squelched an internal probe into those
charges.
Earlier this month, Wal-Mart shareholders approved the
election of all 14 director nominees at the company's annual
meeting, despite the ongoing fallout from the scandal.