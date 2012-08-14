BRIEF-Apple says new Apple Park campus to be ready for occupation in April
* Says Apple Park, company's new 175-acre campus, will be ready for employees to begin occupying in April
WASHINGTON Aug 14 Two U.S. House Democrats investigating bribery allegations in Wal-Mart's Mexico affiliate said on Tuesday they have obtained new internal records that may point to evidence of tax evasion and money laundering.
Reps. Elijah Cummings and Henry Waxman, who are the ranking members, respectively, of the House Oversight and House Energy committees, disclosed the latest details of their probe in an Aug. 14 letter to the company.
"We have obtained internal company documents, including internal audit reports, from other sources suggesting that Wal-Mart may have had compliance issues relating not only to bribery, but also to 'questionable financial behavior' including tax evasion and money laundering in Mexico," the lawmakers wrote in their letter to Wal-Mart Chief Executive Michael Duke.
* Says Apple Park, company's new 175-acre campus, will be ready for employees to begin occupying in April
* Amerigo Resources Ltd - 2016 production was 56.8 million pounds of copper, 52 pct higher than 37.3 million pounds produced in 2015
* Aetna Inc - Aetna is funding repurchases under accelerated share repurchase agreements from available cash