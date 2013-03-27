March 26 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said in a
regulatory filing on Tuesday that is now "probable" it will
incur losses related to allegations that company
representatives had bribed officials in Mexico to speed up
expansion there.
Wal-Mart said in its annual report, filed with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission, that it could not estimate
how much any loss would come to because of the complexity of the
related probes and internal review, but that it would not have a
material effect on its business.
The bribery allegations surfaced in a New York Times report
last year that said the company had intentionally stifled an
early internal probe into claims that Wal-Mart de Mexico
officials had paid bribes years earlier to help build stores
there.
The matter cost Wal-Mart $157 million in the fiscal year
that ended Jan. 31 and the tally will rise, the retailer said.
"We expect to continue to incur costs ... in conducting our
on-going review and investigations," Wal-Mart said. As of three
months earlier, the costs had come to $99 million.
Last year, Wal-Mart made a profit of $17 billion on sales of
$469 billion.