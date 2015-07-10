By Nick Carey
- Detroit Quality Brushes is a company that does just what its
name suggests: It makes high quality brushes in Detroit.
Years ago, the company had 18 competitors in the United
States. Today, there are only three left, says John Avgoustis,
head of marketing and sales.
"Walmart and others were a fundamental force in getting many
companies to go the way of the dodo," he said.
Avgoustis was among some 2,000 executives from U.S.
manufacturing companies who journeyed to Wal-Mart Stores Inc
headquarters here on July 7 to huddle in tiny conference
rooms with Walmart buyers and present products made in the U.S.
Walmart's 2015 U.S. Manufacturing Summit was advertised as a
chance for goods producers to pitch American-made products to
the retail giant. They would also get advice from Walmart
executives on how to take advantage of the company's recent
efforts to support more U.S. manufacturing jobs and reverse the
trends its purchasing strategies and demand for low prices have
driven.
But the event also highlighted the challenges facing
companies trying to bring manufacturing jobs back to the United
States. Cheaper energy and rising labor costs in China have
helped stabilize manufacturing employment in the U.S., but there
are still roughly 5 million fewer Americans working in factories
today than in 1990.
Would-be Walmart vendors attending the summit had to
establish that their so-called "Made in America" products are
not just assembled domestically, but also made from component
parts manufactured in the U.S. But some companies attending the
summit said they have to rely on imported parts or materials
because their one-time U.S.-based suppliers have been put out of
business by foreign rivals.
Walmart's "Made in the USA" efforts go back to 2013, when
the company came under increasing pressure from unions and other
critics who said its drive for low cost goods was undermining
American jobs. Walmart says it wants to spend $250 billion on
American-made products by 2023, and says buying from U.S.
producers is good business.
PENDULUM SWINGS AMERICA'S WAY
Harold Sirkin, a managing director at Boston Consulting
Group, says Walmart's drive to buy American, and similar moves
by big importers such as sportswear maker Nike Inc,
are, in part, a response to Chinese labor costs
that have hit 61 percent of U.S. levels, compared to 17 percent
of U.S. levels 15 years ago. When supply chain and transport
costs are figured in, American manufacturers can now compete, he
said.
"The pendulum has swung back in favor of the U.S.," Sirkin
said. "But it can also swing back the other way."
That is what worries Jack Sloan, vice president of sales at
SFH Company LLC. Sloan came to Bentonville hoping to sell
customizable plastic travel mugs made by SFH's Chicago-based
Magenta unit from American-sourced plastic, with a recommended
retail price of $6.99, about $1.50 cheaper than mugs he'd seen
on Walmart's shelves.
His pitch went well, and the buyer asked him to come up with
suggestions for Valentine's Day, Mother's Day and Back to School
promotions in a test run at Walmart stores.
But Sloan nevertheless had concerns. "I really love what
Walmart is doing, but we'll see how committed they are in the
long run," Sloan said. "If this is just a cyclical thing will
they send it back overseas 10 years from now?"
CAMISOLES FOR $1.68?
Jeff Kjar and Shellie Slade of Utah-based Elk Management had
a tougher time pitching their American-made clothing line to
five Walmart executives gathered in a 10 foot by 12 foot
windowless room. Kjar said Elk was willing to build a new
factory to handle Walmart business, but they could not compete
with a $1.68 camisole the retailer currently sells.
The executives, who included Walmart category director for
ladies apparel Kellie Mullins and David Adams, a divisional
merchandise manager, responded that Walmart customers expect
$1.68 camisoles, but will also pay higher prices for
better-quality clothing.
They advised Kjar and Slade to aim for that higher-end, but
they also offered a caution: The company should double check
that the spandex it uses is American-made.
The clothing manufacturers have since discovered that their
spandex was imported, and they have found a domestic source
instead. But many would-be Walmart suppliers say producing goods
entirely made from American materials presents a major
challenge.
K'Nex Brands, a Walmart supplier, manufactures Lincoln Logs,
an iconic wooden American toy that has been made in China for 60
years. Chief executive Michael Araten says the company set out
four years ago to move production back to America and did test
runs with furniture makers. But the U.S. makers had trouble
producing the small wooden logs to scale.
The company finally tapped golf tee maker PrideSports, which
found moving up in scale feasible, and K'Nex recently launched
production in Maine at a competitive cost.
Satisfying Walmart's criteria for Made in the USA products
remains an issue for Detroit Quality Brushes, a family owned
company founded in 1887.
Avgoustis said the company purchases wood for its brushes
from Sri Lanka, and bristles from Sri Lanka or Mexico, because
the American suppliers it once used have all gone out of
business.
Walmart buyer William Loan suggested the company return to
pitch samples of plastic brushes.
Avgoustis said he has seen other brush companies invest in
U.S. production facilities only to have retailers abandon their
products in favor of cheaper, foreign-made products. But Detroit
Quality Brushes has extra factory capacity, and Avgoustis said
that may make it possible to produce brushes with American-made
plastic that could carry a "Made in USA" label without a huge
expenditure. It is, he said, worth a try.
"If after two years Walmart were to say bye-bye to us, it
wouldn't hurt us," Avgoustis said."
