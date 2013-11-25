Nov 25 Wal-Mart Stores Inc named Doug McMillon as chief executive to replace Mike Duke.

McMillon, CEO of the world's largest retailer's international division, will take over on Feb. 1, a day after Duke retires, Wal-Mart said.

Duke will continue as chairman of the executive committee of the board and stay on as an adviser to McMillon for a year. (Reporting by Aditi Shrivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)