June 9 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said Joel
Anderson, chief executive of its United States website,
Walmart.com, would step down, at a time the company plans to
speed up investments in technology to boost sales at its
fast-growing e-commerce business.
Fernando Madeira, CEO of Latin America eCommerce at
Wal-Mart, will replace Anderson, according to a company memo
seen by Reuters.
Madeira will now relocate to San Bruno, California from
Brazil to assume additional responsibility for Wal-Mart's U.S.
markets, the memo said.
Anderson will take up a job at a different company, Wal-Mart
spokesman Dan Toporek told Reuters in an email.
Wal-Mart appointed Gregory Penner vice chairman on Friday,
showing that the world's largest retailer is looking at younger
executives to revive its fortunes.
Penner is now in a position to succeed Chairman Rob Walton,
his 69-year-old father-in-law.
Penner's appointment comes at a time when the company's U.S.
same-store sales are falling and it is struggling to move past a
bribery scandal at its Mexico unit that has cost it more than
$500 million since 2012.
The company, in May, forecast a current-quarter profit that
fell short of analysts' expectations, after quarterly sales grew
at their slowest pace in nearly five years.
Wal-Mart is also facing increasing dissent from its
employees who, backed by unions, are demanding higher wages,
better benefits and more full-time jobs.
