July 20 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on
Wednesday it was pushing suppliers to remove eight hazardous
chemicals from products including household cleaning, personal
care and beauty items.
The chemicals include formaldehyde, a carcinogen found in
wood products and building materials; butylparaben used as a
preservative in cosmetics; and triclosan, which is used in
toothpaste for treating plaque.
Wal-Mart committed in 2013 to increase transparency about
ingredients in products it sells, advance safer formulations and
attain the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Safer Choice
certification for Walmart private brand products.
The policy, which went into effect in January 2014, focuses
on products sold at both Walmart and Sam's Club stores in the
United States, according to a blog post from the Environmental
Defense Fund (EDF), which said it worked with Wal-Mart to
develop and implement its policy. (bit.ly/2auuSDA)
Wal-Mart said in April that its suppliers had removed 95
percent of the eight high-priority chemicals by volume weight
from the products it sells in the United States.
"These eight chemicals and chemical classes were among the
most ubiquitous found in home and personal care products sold at
Walmart," the EDF said in a statement.
Wal-Mart's policy also requires that any priority chemical
used in a product must be disclosed on the product's packaging
starting in 2018, the EDF blog said.
The retailer also said on Wednesday it would work with
suppliers to encourage them to disclose ingredients in all
markets where they operate, not just the United States.
