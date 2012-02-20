SHANGHAI Feb 20 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Monday it has reached an agreement to increase its stake in a Chinese e-commerce firm, Yihaodian, to around 51 percent.

Walmart announced in May last year it planned to buy a minority stake in Yihaodian, a Chinese website selling consumer items and groceries.

Walmart said in a news release that the fresh investment into Yihaodian will take its stake to around 51 percent and will be subject to government regulatory approval. Walmart did not provide any financial details to the deal. (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)