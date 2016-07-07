UPDATE 1-Japan PM to meet Toyota president before Trump summit
* Japan PM Abe to meet Trump next week (Adds details on trade friction)
CHICAGO, July 7 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Thursday it introduced a new system of scheduling working hours in July across its hypermarkets in China, and a majority of its employees support it.
Wal-Mart's remarks came in response to reports of unofficial strikes by its Chinese employees. " We have communicated the new system to Walmart China associates and the majority of associates support it," spokeswoman Jo Newbould Warner told Reuters. (Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago; Editing by Leslie Adler)
* Japan PM Abe to meet Trump next week (Adds details on trade friction)
* Russian oil output down to 11.11 mln bpd in January * Pipeline oil exports up to 4.409 mln bpd last month * Russia pledged to cut oil output by 300,000 bpd by H1-end * All Russian majors cut oil output in January (Writes through, adds quotes, details) By Olesya Astakhova and Vladimir Soldatkin MOSCOW, Feb 2 Russian oil output contracted in January by 100,000 barrels per day, led by decline at all the major domestic producers and following a global accord aime
* Cashflow up by 69 percent in fourth quarter (Recasts, adds shares, quotes, details)