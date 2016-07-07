CHICAGO, July 7 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Thursday it introduced a new system of scheduling working hours in July across its hypermarkets in China, and a majority of its employees support it.

Wal-Mart's remarks came in response to reports of unofficial strikes by its Chinese employees. " We have communicated the new system to Walmart China associates and the majority of associates support it," spokeswoman Jo Newbould Warner told Reuters. (Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago; Editing by Leslie Adler)