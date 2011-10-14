* Rapid expansion since 2007 weighing on profitability
* E-commerce strategy seen promising
* Food safety a hot issue in China
* Other foreign firms have come under state media scrutiny
By Melanie Lee
SHANGHAI, Oct 14 Wal-Mart's latest
troubles in China involving mislabeling of its pork products
reflect the retail giant's struggles in a complex market where
rapid expansion and a cumbersome takeover has marred profit and
growth.
After entering China in 1996, its expansion gathered steam
in 2007 when the world's largest retailer bought a 35 percent
stake in Taiwanese hypermarket chain Trust-Mart. It had 346
stores in the mainland as of end-August.
As a result Wal-Mart's market share in the hypermarket space
jumped to 11.2 percent in 2010, from 4.8 percent in 2005, but
spending involved in the expansion has been weighing on its
profitability.
The company acknowledges that.
"Wal-Mart China made its maiden profit in 2008. Since then,
we have made steady progress every year despite the aggressive
store roll out program. As you know, new stores take time before
they can generate substantial profits," a Wal-Mart spokesman
said in emailed comments to Reuters.
Wal-Mart competes with French hypermarket chain Carrefour
, Britain's Tesco , Germany's Metro AG
, China's Sun Art and China Resources
Enterprise in a hypermarket sector that is forecast to
grow at a compounded annual rate of 10.1 percent between 2010
and 2015, according to Euromonitor.
In 2010, Sun Art was the number one player in China with 12
percent of the market, followed by Wal-Mart, China Resources and
Carrefour. Carrefour's market share has remained flat over the
past three years at around 8 percent.
Struggles and difficulties in integrating its Trust-Mart
operation were reasons behind the departure of Wal-Mart's top
two China executives earlier this year, local media has
reported.
"Carrefour and Tesco have a long track record of being
successful outside their home market whereas Wal-Mart has not,"
said Paul French, chief China analyst at retail consultancy
Access Asia.
Some other American retailers have faltered too. Best Buy
, the world's largest consumer electronics chain, closed
all of its namesake stores in China earlier this year to cut
costs, although it said last month that it is mulling a return.
"In general, European and Asian (retail) companies are much
better operating outside their home territories than American
companies," French said.
While Wal-Mart's retail expansion may have mixed success,
analysts see its e-commerce strategy as promising. Earlier this
year, Wal-Mart opened an e-commerce headquarters in Shanghai and
bought a minority stake in Chinese e-commerce firm Yihaodian.
Wal-Mart was also part of a consortium that invested in Chinese
online electronic retailer 360buy.
"Recent players like Yihaodian and (other) B2C retailers,
their memberships are growing very fast...It's a good model for
certain segment so Wal-Mart is moving fast by doing investments
now," said Adam Xu, a Shanghai-based consultant with Booz & Co.
STATE MEDIA INCREASES SCRUTINY
Authorities in Chongqing in southwestern China have detained
37 Wal-Mart employees, arresting two, over accusations that
Wal-Mart mislabeled ordinary pork as organic over the past two
years.
The company said on Monday it had temporarily closed 13
stores in Chongqing to "complete comprehensive actions to
upgrade the standards" of the stores.
The issue of food safety has been a hot one in China, with
reports of watermelons exploding after being injected with
growth hormones, to poisonous milk and infant formula scandals.
Earlier in the year, China's Premier Wen Jiabao called on
Chinese businessmen to "thicken their moral blood" and not just
focus on profits.
"In China you see big (food safety) problems. I think the
problem is widespread, foreign and local retailers all face this
problem," Xu said.
Other major Western firms have recently come under
increasing scrutiny from China's state media, facing exposes and
fiery criticism over hot issues like food safety, and garment
quality.
All retailers in China are vulnerable to food safety issues
as gaps in the supply chain could lead to exploitation by errant
employees, analysts say.
In February, China fined Carrefour and Wal-Mart a combined
9.5 million yuan ($1.5 million) for manipulating product prices
in some of their stores.
Wal-Mart was also fined in March for selling duck meat past
its expiry date in Chongqing.
The problem of price manipulation and mislabeling at
Wal-Mart could be the result of a breakdown in its system due to
the lack of training, consultancy Access Asia's French said.
"Obviously you cannot change the sell-by date on something
and you can't claim that something is organic when it's not. But
do these guys (low level employees) think it's really that big a
deal?," French said, adding that poor monitoring and training
could be the cause of the problem.
Despite the scandals, some consumers remain committed to
Wal-Mart.
"There are many problems in the distribution chain and so
even the supermarkets themselves can't guarantee their food
quality," a female office worker in her twenties who would only
give her surname as Dong, said outside a Wal-Mart store in
Shanghai.
"The scandal won't affect my choice of Wal-Mart," Dong said.
(Additional reporting by Donny Kwok in HONG KONG and Jessica
Wohl in CHICAGO; Editing by Kazunori Takada and Muralikumar
Anantharaman)