* Sets 2017 target for suppliers to hit sustainability
targets
* Sustainability index measures progress toward green goals
* Suppliers must comply with new rules or could be dropped
* Firm doesn't address all environmental concerns -
Greenpeace
By Wan Xu and David Stanway
BEIJING, Oct 25 Wal-Mart Stores Inc has
given global suppliers five years to comply with its
environmental rules or risk being pushed off U.S. shelves at the
world's largest retailer, expanding a sustainability campaign
launched in 2009.
The new requirements, announced in China where Wal-Mart has
more than 20,000 suppliers, will compel workshops that churn out
much of the world's toys, clothing and electronics to improve on
energy efficiency, waste reduction and other markers on the
retailer's checklist.
Wal-Mart said the checklist was voluntary. But if suppliers
fall short, they could be cut off from the nearly 4,000 Walmart
discount stores and more than 600 Sam's Club wholesale
warehouses that the company operates in the United States.
The standards set in Wal-Mart's "sustainability index",
which has helped to burnish an image tarnished by criticism from
labour groups and local communities, have already been embraced
by 500 of the world's major consumer product makers.
The retailer said that by the end of 2017, U.S. Walmart and
Sam's Club stores will get 70 percent of their goods from global
suppliers that use the sustainability index.
"This will send a clear message to the Walmart supply chain
that if you want to grow and partner with us for the long term,
you will engage with us on the sustainability index," Wal-Mart
Chief Executive Mike Duke said in a speech in Beijing, a copy of
which was provided to Reuters in advance.
TOY STORY
Wal-Mart comes in at No. 99 on Newsweek's annual
environmental ranking of the world's 500 biggest publicly traded
companies, trailing six other retailers but coming in just ahead
of its closest competitor, France's Carrefour SA.
Wal-Mart has pushed suppliers to cut down on packaging,
water usage and energy consumption, in part because it cuts
costs.
It launched the sustainability index in July 2009, saying it
would eventually be used in ratings that let consumers judge how
green a product is.
The company is a frequent target of labour groups who say it
pays poverty-level wages at its U.S. stores and drives small
competitors out of business, but it has earned praise from
environmental groups for its green efforts.
Environmental group Greenpeace, though, said Wal-Mart's
"humongous supply chain is still far from clean" and urged the
company to address more issues such as deforestation and the use
of pesticides and chemical fertilizers in its fresh produce.
Its China ties have also drawn scrutiny. Wal-Mart was among
the pioneers in buying from China after it joined the World
Trade Organisation in 2001, which helped drive down prices in
Wal-Mart's stores but added to the U.S. trade deficit and left
the company open to complaints that it was hurting U.S. jobs.
Wal-Mart said as recently as 2008 that it directly exported
about $9 billion a year out of China, and third-party suppliers
shipped another $9 billion, although it no longer provides that
information on its website.
A 2007 study by the U.S.-based think tank Economic Policy
Institute estimated that the retailer alone accounted for 11
percent of the growth in the U.S.-China trade gap between 2001
and 2006.
Because of its size - Wal-Mart's global sales are nearly
quadruple those of the world's No. 2 retailer, Carrefour - its
environmental rules can have an outsized impact when filtered
through its tens of thousands of suppliers.
Wal-Mart registered some $65 billion in second-quarter sales
at its namesake U.S. stores, accounting for about 7 cents out of
every retail dollar spent in the United States, excluding autos.
But it is also legendary for pressuring suppliers to cut
prices, and that can make it hard for smaller firms to get
greener. While reducing energy usage saves money, if it requires
retrofitting then the initial investment may be large.
Wal-Mart said its index covers 107 product categories such
as apparel, electronics and toys. It asked its buyers to use the
index to choose suppliers and set conditions.
The company has been seeking ways that help to save energy
or otherwise sustain its people and the environment but without
raising prices for its cost-conscious customers.
A Wal-Mart executive told Reuters in September that the
retailer had asked computer makers to shorten the default time
before their laptops and PCs lapse into sleep mode, cutting it
to five minutes from the standard 30 minutes.
Duke said the retailer's toy buyers visited Chinese
factories recently "with the index in hand" to judge energy
usage and check on whether the plastics used in the toys were
safe for factory workers and their communities.
"The index is providing us with a full picture of the
sustainability of products - from social to environmental
issues, from the impact on workers to the impact on the planet,"
Duke said.