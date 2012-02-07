SHANGHAI Feb 7 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Tuesday it has named senior Walmart executive Greg Foran as the president and chief executive of Walmart China.

Foran was chosen to replace Ed Chan, who stepped down last October after a pork mislabelling scandal that forced the company to shut a dozen stores in central China.

Foran is currently serving as Walmart's senior vice president for Walmart International and will start his new role on March 1. (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Ken Wills)