SHANGHAI Aug 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc has
received restricted approval to raise its stake in and become
the controlling shareholder of a Chinese e-commerce company,
China's Ministry of Commerce said on its website on Tuesday.
With more than 200 million Chinese people shopping online,
China is expected to become the world's largest e-commerce
market by 2015, Boston Consulting Group said in a report.
Wal-Mart had said in February it would raise its stake in
online supermarket Yihaodian to around 51 percent by buying into
its parent. Wal-Mart did not provide any financial details of
the deal.
The acquisition was subject to an anti-monopoly review that
was extended several times and finally approved with
restrictions after the commerce ministry decided the deal may
have a negative impact on competition given Wal-Mart's and
Yihaodian's leading positions in the market.
"Walmart's application to increase its investment in
Yihaodian, a fast-growing e-commerce website in China, received
conditional approval by MOFCOM's Anti-Monopoly Bureau on August
13, 2012. The transaction remains subject to receipt of
applicable regulatory approvals and other closing conditions,"
Wal-Mart said in a statement.
The restrictions include: Yihaodian must use its current
e-commerce platform for sales; Yihaodian's parent is not allowed
to host third-party transactions on the platform; and Wal-Mart
cannot use variable interest entity (VIE) arrangements to
conduct telecommunication services currently operated by
Yihaodian.
VIEs are a popular way for foreign investors to circumvent
China's restrictions on foreign ownership in certain sectors. A
number of non-Chinese companies have, since the late 1990s, used
the VIE structure to secure financial and operational control of
domestic Chinese companies through a series of service
agreements, rather than by purchasing shares.