BRIEF-Sanofi's Xyzal allergy 24hr approved for over-the-counter use in U.S.
* Sanofi's Xyzal allergy 24hr approved for over-the-counter use in the United States Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAPE TOWN, June 16 Wal-Mart is excited about the opportunities in China, although competition is tough, chief executive Doug McMillon said on Thursday.
"China is a tremendous opportunity and I am very excited about China, bullish on China, but it's extraordinarily competitive, very creative competitors involved, so it's going to be tough," he told a conference. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; editing by Adrian Croft)
Feb 1 Pipeline company Oneok Partners LP's biggest shareholder Oneok Inc said it would buy the rest of the company for $9.3 billion, the latest master limited partnership (MLP) deal aimed at simplifying structures and increasing returns.
Feb 1 Canadian uranium producer Cameco Corp said on Wednesday that Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco) , the operator of Japan's wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant, had scrapped its uranium supply contract with the company.