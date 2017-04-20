UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
CHICAGO, April 20 Wal-Mart Stores Inc Chief Executive Doug McMillon's pay rose 13 percent to $22.4 million in the fiscal year ended Jan. 31, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.
The total compensation, which included cash and stock, compared with $19.8 million he made the previous year, according to the filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
McMillon, took over the top job at Wal-Mart in February 2014. (Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago; editing by Diane Craft)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources