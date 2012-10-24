* Creates new position of global chief compliance officer
* Changes come amid bribery investigation in Mexico
* Centralizes compliance function as of Dec. 1
* Compliance, ethics, investigations, legal to report to
general counsel
Oct 24 Wal-Mart Stores Inc has
reorganized its compliance department and hired a global chief
compliance officer as the world's largest retailer deals with a
bribery scandal at its Mexico unit.
In a company-wide memo sent by Chief Executive Mike Duke on
Wednesday, the company said that its compliance, ethics,
investigations and legal units will all report to Wal-Mart's
general counsel, Jeff Gearhart, starting on Dec. 1.
In addition, the company has created the position of global
chief compliance officer, which will report to Gearhart,
according to the memo. The position will be held by Jay
Jorgensen, who once served as a law clerk to former U.S. Supreme
Court Chief Justice William Rehnquist and was most recently a
partner at the law firm Sidley Austin.
The changes represent the most public moves yet by Wal-Mart
to strengthen its anti-corruption efforts as it faces
investigations from the U.S. Justice Department and the
Securities and Exchange Commission into whether it violated the
Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, which prohibits bribes to
officials of foreign governments.
The New York Times reported in April that Wal-Mart had
intentionally stifled an internal probe into bribery at its
Mexican affiliate, Walmex. Wal-Mart has said it is
investigating the matter and cooperating with the probes.
The company has spent more than $30 million in the past 17
months to update its global anti-corruption program, with 79,000
hours logged and more than 1,000 interviews of market personnel,
it said.
On Wednesday, Wal-Mart said it changed the structure of its
legal department to foster "closer coordination and integration"
of its compliance, ethics, investigations and legal functions.
Wal-Mart also named Daniel Trujillo as chief compliance
officer for Wal-Mart International, and Tracy Reinhold as vice
president of global investigations, both new positions for the
company.
Trujillo, who previously spent 15 years at oilfield services
company Schlumberger Ltd, will start on Oct. 29.
Reinhold spent more than 20 years with the Federal Bureau of
Investigation, most recently as associate executive assistant
director of the National Security Branch.
Wal-Mart previously announced it created the position of
global Foreign Corrupt Practices Act compliance officer and
appointed Tom Gean to the role.
It also changed the reporting structure of its legal
departments to have its regional general counsels report to the
general counsel of Wal-Mart International rather than the CEO of
the individual country.