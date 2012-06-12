WASHINGTON, June 12 Lawyers for Wal-Mart Stores
Inc reviewed the company's anti-corruption policies and
operations in Brazil and China in addition to Mexico, according
to a letter from lawmakers investigating the company.
The lawyers also recommended, based on their initial review,
that Wal-Mart evaluate operations in India and South Africa, the
letter said.
The company has acknowledged it is conducting an
investigation into bribery allegations involving its Mexican
operations but has not provided details about the additional
countries it is reviewing.
(Reporting By Aruna Viswanatha; editing by John Wallace)