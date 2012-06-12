WASHINGTON, June 12 Lawyers for Wal-Mart Stores Inc reviewed the company's anti-corruption policies and operations in Brazil and China in addition to Mexico, according to a letter from lawmakers investigating the company.

The lawyers also recommended, based on their initial review, that Wal-Mart evaluate operations in India and South Africa, the letter said.

The company has acknowledged it is conducting an investigation into bribery allegations involving its Mexican operations but has not provided details about the additional countries it is reviewing. (Reporting By Aruna Viswanatha; editing by John Wallace)