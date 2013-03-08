(Corrects first paragraph to say his post instead of her post)
By Jessica Wohl
March 8 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on
Friday that Leslie Dach plans to leave his post as executive
vice president of corporate affairs in June, after seven years
of working to improve the corporate image of the world's largest
retailer.
During his tenure, Wal-Mart has established several programs
focused on its environmental efforts, health and wellness
programs, women's empowerment and other areas. But it still
faces issues ranging from a foreign bribery probe to labor
issues at its stores and in factories that make its goods.
Dach, 58, said it was his decision to leave and that he does
not have a new job lined up yet. He added that he looks forward
to a little less travel after commuting between his home in
Washington, D.C. and Wal-Mart's home office in Bentonville,
Arkansas for several years.
After he leaves, Dach will provide counsel "across a number
of areas," Chief Executive Mike Duke said in a statement.
"Leslie has played a pivotal role in helping us understand
the broader role Walmart can play in meeting the major
challenges facing society today, and social goals are now an
integral part of how we run our business," Duke said.
Dach joined Wal-Mart in 2006 after leading an external team
from Edelman that worked on the retailer's corporate affairs. He
is the first head of corporate affairs to report directly to
Wal-Mart's CEO, first to Lee Scott and now to Duke.
Wal-Mart has started to look for a successor to continue
progress Dach led on a variety of fronts while managing the
opposition from various groups that protest everything from
Wal-Mart's wages to its impact on the environment.
"One of the more frustrating things to me is that far too
often folks look at what we're trying to do cynically," Dach
said in an interview. "Almost every time we do something it's
seen through the lens of public relations instead of being
valued as something meaningful and real."
EFFORTS SINCE 2005
In October 2005, when Dach was doing work for the company
while at Edelman, then-CEO Lee Scott outlined several issues
Wal-Mart planned to address including wages and benefits,
diversity and its impact on the environment and communities.
Since then, Wal-Mart has made changes such as cutting the
price of several generic prescription medications to $4, using
solar power and wind turbines, working with First Lady Michelle
Obama and others on increasing access to healthier foods, and
committing to hire veterans looking for jobs.
Despite such progress, opposition and issues persist.
Some U.S. employees in a union-backed group continue to
speak out against low wages and other concerns, most vocally
with protests outside stores over the busy 2012 Thanksgiving
weekend. Bribery allegations surfaced in a New York Times report
in April that described how Wal-Mart intentionally stifled an
early internal probe into allegations that Wal-Mart de Mexico
officials had paid bribes to help build stores
there, and the U.S. Justice Department and the Securities and
Exchange Commission are investigating the matter. Wal-Mart
itself has spent millions on its own foreign bribery probe in
Mexico and elsewhere. It also faced criticism after a deadly
fire at a Bangladesh factory making its clothing.
A former Democratic party strategist, Dach had been expected
to leave Wal-Mart if Hillary Clinton had won the Democratic
nomination in 2008, said Cowen analyst Faye Landes.
His prior roles included working for President Bill Clinton.
"He clearly has many opportunities, and we don't see his
departure as a negative reflection on (Wal-Mart)," Landes said.
Dach's planned departure comes days after President Barack
Obama nominated the head of the company's Walmart Foundation
philanthropic unit, Sylvia Mathews Burwell, to become director
of the White House budget office.
Before joining Wal-Mart, Dach was vice chairman of Edelman,
where he led the firm's Washington, D.C. office. He also worked
in senior positions in a number of presidential campaigns,
served in U.S. President Bill Clinton's administration, worked
for the U.S. Senate and for non-governmental organizations such
as the National Audubon Society.
Dach said that he hopes to do work in the future that builds
on efforts such as sustainability and women's economic
empowerment that he has focused on at Wal-Mart.
"I've got a lot of energy and a lot of passion for making
change and whatever I do next that will be a big part of it," he
said. "I've got a few more fights left in me."
