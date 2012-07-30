July 30 Wal-Mart Stores Inc on Monday
said that the retired chairman of accounting and consulting firm
KPMG International has joined its board of directors,
effective immediately.
Timothy Flynn, 55, will serve as a member of the retailer's
audit committee and becomes the seventeenth member of Wal-Mart's
board.
Flynn joined the board of JPMorgan Chase & Co
earlier this year.
Wal-Mart has been embroiled in a bribery scandal at its
Mexican operations, which are the subject of investigations by
the U.S. Justice Department and the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission.
In April, a New York Times report said that management at
Wal-Mart de Mexico orchestrated bribes of $24
million to help it grow quickly in the last decade and that
Wal-Mart's top brass tried to cover it up.
