By Nandita Bose
CHICAGO Oct 6 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is
accelerating its investment in e-commerce in a bid to narrow the
gap with Amazon.com Inc and to give it an even more
dominant position against the rest of the field in retail.
The world's largest retailer is now on track to double the
number of giant warehouses dedicated to online sales to 10 by
the end of 2016, according to Justen Traweek, vice-president of
e-commerce supply chain and fulfillment.
That pace is faster than the 8 large warehouses that
industry consultants expected Wal-Mart to build by the end of
2017.
At the same time, Wal-Mart in the last year has installed
new technology such as automated product sorting and improved
item tracking that for the first time puts them on par with
Amazon's robot-staffed facilities, according to supply-chain
consultants.
"We have doubled our capacity in the last twelve months and
that allows us to ship to a majority of the U.S. population in
one day," Traweek said.
Wal-Mart is holding its annual investor day on Thursday
when, among other topics, it is expected to update on the
progress it has made in its e-commerce business.
Wal-Mart, which has about 4,600 stores in the United States
and over 6,000 worldwide, has been investing in e-commerce for
15 years, but it still lags far behind Amazon.
"These additions definitely give Wal-Mart the opportunity to
compete better than other companies going head-to-head with
Amazon," said Steve Osburn, director of supply chain with
consultancy Kurt Salmon, referring to the likes of Target
and others. "Having said that, choosing to race with
Amazon is different than catching up with them."
Wal-Mart in the last four fiscal years has accelerated its
investment in e-commerce and digital initiatives, excluding
acquisitions, from about $300 million in 2013 to $1.1 billion
this year for a total of about $3 billion, according to public
filings and earnings transcripts. E-commerce accounts for about
3 percent of Wal-Mart's overall sales.
Since 2011, Wal-Mart has acquired 15 e-commerce startups,
one of which became its core Silicon Valley technology arm,
@WalmartLabs. Last month, it completed its purchase of online
retailer Jet.com for about $3 billion and named Jet's founder,
Marc Lore, the head of Wal-Mart's e-commerce business.
The massive warehouses are key to Wal-Mart's e-commerce
strategy because they enable the company to deliver packages
more economically when shipping online orders with multiple
items. Fulfilling such orders now can often mean multiple
shipments from different warehouses or stores.
"This improves two fundamental things: Wal-Mart's speed to
market, which is how fast their products reach consumers, and it
will help them reach an even larger audience," said Regenia
Sanders, vice-president of supply chain at consultancy SSA & Co.
Even with Wal-Mart's new investments, though, Amazon has a
commanding position in e-commerce with 40 warehouses of one
million-plus square feet and plans to open five more by the
first quarter of next year, according to data compiled for
Reuters by retail technology firm ChannelAdvisor.
Its online sales of $107 billion last year far outstrip
Wal-Mart's $13.7 billion of online sales in the same period.
The ten warehouses are designed to boost its overall
distribution capabilities, which consists of smaller online
warehouses, stores that stock online orders and 160 store
serving distribution centers that stock online items. Amazon
runs 104 warehouses and has announced 18 new ones, according to
ChannelAdvisor data.
An Amazon spokeswoman did not comment on specific questions
for this story, but did say the company is laser focused on its
customers and delivering unlimited, fast, free Prime Shipping.
TRYING TO NARROW THE GAP
Inside Wal-Mart's 1.2 million square-foot warehouse in
Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, two 40-foot robotic towers shuttle
products like Cheerio's from storage to packaging. It handles
more than 70 percent of the orders for best-selling products,
Traweek said.
Workers inside wear smart-phone like devices on their wrists
that tell them where to find a product, what box it needs to got
into and even how much tape is required to seal the package.
The devices give Wal-Mart the ability to store items
anywhere in the warehouse and increase efficiency and lower
costs, Traweek said, though he would not detail cost savings.
The new warehouses allow Wal-Mart to now ship orders to 70
percent of Americans in a day, Traweek said, but it cannot yet
do so profitably. That's why it has not yet begun to promise
one-day delivery to customers, he said.
Charles Sizemore, founder of Sizemore Capital Management LLC
which owns Wal-Mart shares, said investors expect profitable
growth from Wal-Mart, while Amazon is still given leeway to lose
money in the hunt for longer-term growth.
"Anything that crimps Wal-Mart's profits in the short term
will not be met well by their shareholders, so trying to find a
cost-effective shipping solution is a sensible approach," he
said.
Wal-Mart plans to complete at least one more giant
warehouse, in addition to the ten, by the first quarter of 2017,
Traweek said. The retailer had worked with five giant warehouses
since launching its online business in 2000.
(Editing by Jo Winterbottom and Edward Tobin)