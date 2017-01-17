BRIEF-Alcoa reports Q4 adj. earnings per share $0.14 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Jan 17 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said it would add about 10,000 jobs in the United States this year through the opening or remodeling of 59 stores as well as through its e-commerce business.
The number of jobs being created is consistent with previous years, company spokesman Lorenzo Lopez said.
The company employs almost 1.5 million people in the country. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
Jan 24 Hard-disk drive maker Seagate Technology Plc reported higher-than-expected profit and revenue, helped by strong demand for its cloud-based storage products.
* Hawaiian holdings reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results