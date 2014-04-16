PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 14
March 14 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, April 16 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Wednesday that it will announce a new service with electronic payments provider Euronet Worldwide Inc on Thursday, but gave no other details.
Neither Wal-Mart, the world's largest retailer, nor Euronet, would comment ahead of a conference call for media, investors and analysts on Thursday morning.
Euronet, based in Leawood, Kansas, said in its most recent annual report that its main offerings were automated teller machine and point-of-sale services, card outsourcing and card- issuing services, as well as electronic payment products and money transfer services.
Wal-Mart U.S. last year got about 1 percent of annual sales from financial services such as money orders, prepaid cards, wire transfers, check cashing and bill payments, according to its latest annual report. (Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Jan Paschal)
* Ciber issues statement commenting on unsolicited offer by Ameri Holdings
NEW YORK, March 14 Brokerage Charles Schwab Corp on Tuesday launched a service that combines its automated investment management technology with human advisors, as financial institutions race to offer digital financial advice.