May 23 Wal-Mart Stores Inc has seen its
small-format U.S. stores, called Walmart Express, become
profitable in less than a year, Walmart U.S. Chief Executive
Bill Simon said on Wednesday.
Walmart, best-known for large supercenters, opened its first
Walmart Express store in Arkansas last June, part of its effort
find new ways to reach areas of the country that are less
suitable for "big box" stores. It now has about 10 of the stores
in markets such as Chicago as well as rural spots in Arkansas
and North Carolina.
"What we're finding is that inside of 12 months they're
turning profitable. We didn't actually project that," Simon said
at a Morgan Stanley conference in Boston. His comments were also
broadcast over the Internet.
Simon was asked if there had been any impact on U.S.
expansion plans following last month's New York Times report
that Wal-Mart de Mexico, which is majority-owned by
Wal-Mart, used illegal payments to win market leadership in that
country and that top Wal-Mart executives knew about the matter
and tried to cover it up.
"We have a robust real estate pipeline that's already in
place," Simon responded. "We haven't seen any impact like that
in the U.S. to date."
Shares of Wal-Mart were up 0.7 percent at $64.20 in
afternoon trading. The shares are trading at their highest
levels since April 2000 amid economic concerns, which often lead
investors to look for safe-haven stocks.
(Reporting by Jessica Wohl in Chicago; editing by Matthew
Lewis)