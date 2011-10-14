Oct 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) named Sylvia
Mathews Burwell as the president of the Walmart Foundation, its
philanthropic arm, replacing Margaret McKenna, who is retiring
after four years in the role.
Burwell is currently president of global development at the
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. She has been at that
foundation, started by the Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) co-founder
and his wife, since 2001.
Burwell, who will join Wal-Mart in January, will also lead
the company's global women's economic empowerment initiative,
an effort that was launched one month ago. [ID:nS1E78D16L]
She will also guide the world's largest retailer's social,
environmental and economic opportunity efforts in Africa,
Wal-Mart said on Friday.
Burwell will report to Leslie Dach, Wal-Mart's executive
vice president of corporate affairs.
Wal-Mart is working on efforts in a number of areas,
including sustainable agriculture, fighting hunger and working
to make it easier for U.S. shoppers to buy more affordable
healthy food. [ID:nN20290731]
Last year, Wal-Mart gave more than $799 million in cash and
in-kind gifts around the world. In 2010, Wal-Mart and the
foundation pledged $2 billion through 2015 to fight hunger in
the United States.
Before joining the Gates Foundation, Burwell served as
deputy director of the office of management and budget, deputy
chief of staff to President Bill Clinton and as chief of staff
to Treasury Secretary Robert Rubin.
McKenna announced her retirement this spring. Friday is her
last day with Wal-Mart, though she will consult with the
company through the transition.
