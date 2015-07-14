(Adds more on Wal-Mart's legal arguments)
By Daniel Wiessner
July 14 A Wal-Mart Stores Inc employee
sued the retailer on Tuesday, saying its prior policy of denying
health insurance to the spouses of gay employees violated gender
discrimination laws.
The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Boston, seeks
nationwide class-action status.
Wal-Mart, the largest private U.S. employer, began offering
health insurance benefits to same-sex spouses last year, after
the U.S. Supreme Court in 2013 struck down part of the Defense
of Marriage Act that denied federal benefits to married gay
couples. Even after that change, the lawsuit says, Wal-Mart
workers still live with the uncertainty of losing spousal
coverage.
"Benefits provided by Wal-Mart as a matter of grace ... are
not secure and could potentially be withdrawn just when large
health care costs are incurred," the lawsuit says.
Jackie Cote, who has worked at Walmart stores in Maine and
Massachusetts since 1999, said in the lawsuit that her wife,
Diana Smithson, developed cancer in 2012 and the denial of
insurance led to more than $150,000 in medical debt.
Cote and Smithson were married in Massachusetts in 2004,
days after a court ruling made the state the first to allow gay
nuptials.
Smithson worked for Wal-Mart until 2008, when she left to
care for Cote's elderly mother, according to the lawsuit. The
company then repeatedly denied requests by Cote to add her wife
to her insurance policy. Smithson is now in hospice care, Cote
said.
Last year, Cote filed a complaint with the U.S. Equal
Employment Opportunity Commission, a prerequisite to filing an
employment discrimination lawsuit. The commission said in
January that Wal-Mart violated gender discrimination laws by
denying benefits to Smithson.
The commission in recent years has pioneered the argument
that employment discrimination against gay people is a form of
gender discrimination, since it would not happen if an employee
were of the opposite sex, but it has not been vetted by courts.
In Cote's case, for example, the commission said if her
spouse were a man or her wife were married to a man, the couple
would've received insurance.
Wal-Mart argued before the commission that because federal
anti-discrimination laws did not apply to gay employees, it was
not obligated to provide benefits to their spouses.
But the retailer's primary claim was that because it is
self-insured, like many large companies, federal laws governing
the administration of employee benefits preempted any
discrimination claims. Companies insured by a third party, by
contrast, would be subject to state insurance regulations
prohibiting discrimination.
Allison Wright, a lawyer with Gay & Lesbian Advocates &
Defenders, which filed Cote's lawsuit, said the group believed
other large companies have similar policies in place that could
be open to legal challenges.
A Wal-Mart spokesman said in a statement that the company's
benefits coverage before the 2014 change was legal. He declined
to comment further, saying the company had not yet seen the
details of the lawsuit.
The lawsuit seeks to certify a class of current and former
gay Wal-Mart workers who were married before Jan. 1, 2014, and
various damages for employees, including the value of benefits
that were denied and any out-of-pocket medical expenses.
The Supreme Court last month said the U.S. Constitution
provided same-sex couples the right to marry, making their
marriages legal in all 50 states.
The case is Cote v. Wal-Mart Stores Inc, U.S. District Court
for the District of Massachusetts, case number 15-cv-12945.
