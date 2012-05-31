ROGERS, Ark. May 31 Wal-Mart Stores Inc will soon launch a paid monthly mail subscription called "Goodies" that will allow customers to test new food and other products, Global eCommerce Chief Executive Neil Ashe said on Thursday.

The program should launch in the next month or so, Ashe told reporters at a meeting in Rogers, Arkansas. He did not disclose the monthly charge for the service.

Subscribers will get a surprise box of items, as Wal-Mart tries to introduce shoppers to things they would not find otherwise encounter. The Goodies program will focus on packaged foods, including artisanal items, Ashe said.

For now, Wal-Mart will select the products that are sent, though over time companies may be able to pay to get their products included in the monthly boxes. (Reporting By Jessica Wohl in Rogers, Arkansas; Editing by Gary Hill)