* Premiums Wal-Mart workers pay going up 8-36 percent
* Wal-Mart says workers' average costs only up 4.4 percent
* Retailer says offering additional free health services
* Some workers say will forego coverage after increases
By Jessica Wohl
Nov 12 Wal-Mart Stores Inc's U.S.
employees will pay between 8 and 36 percent more in premiums for
its medical coverage in 2013, prompting some of the 1.4 million
workers at the nation's largest private employer to say they
will forego coverage altogether.
In mailings sent to employees for its recently completed
open-enrollment period, Wal-Mart noted that its rates would
increase because healthcare costs continue to rise.
For its most popular plan, which covers individuals, the
payment per bi-weekly paycheck is going up by $2, or 13 percent.
Other plans will see larger increases as the world's largest
retailer, known for low prices, tries to control its own costs.
Still, Wal-Mart said average costs its employees will bear
should only rise about 4.4 percent in 2013, due to the
elimination of some high premium plans, its move to offer free
heart and spine surgery to most employees at six health care
centers, and provision of other services, such as access to a
healthcare advisor. That is less than the 9 percent average
increase expected for all American workers next year, according
to a study by human resources firm Aon Hewitt, though it isn't
clear whether the figures are comparable.
Wal-Mart's example could be a blueprint for other employers
trying to manage their costs while also preparing to meet the
requirements of President Barack Obama's U.S. Patient Protection
and Affordable Care Act, which was passed in 2010, and is widely
referred to as Obamacare.
The law, the biggest reform to America's healthcare in
decades, is intended to make healthcare less expensive but
critics question if it will succeed and it will also take years
to fully implement. In the meantime, Wal-Mart and other large
companies are trying to control their healthcare costs, which
have been rising an average of more than 6 percent per year.
Wal-Mart pays for preventive care such as routine checkups.
However, workers must pay deductibles of at least $1,750 before
Wal-Mart covers 80 percent of the cost of other care such as
doctor visits and diagnostic tests.
The retailer will also defray some costs with a separate
contribution of $250 or $500 for individuals, and double that
range for families.
WINTER CLOTHES INSTEAD
Some workers say the price hikes for next year have pushed
them to drop coverage.
"I really can't even afford it now so for it to go up even a
dollar for me is a stretch," said Colby Harris, who said he
makes $8.90 per hour and takes home less than $20,000 per year
working in Walmart's produce department in Lancaster, Texas.
Harris, a 22-year-old smoker, was set to see his cost per
paycheck rise to $29.60 from $25.40. He says he has decided not
to sign up for coverage. Given his low income, as Harris
foregoes coverage any major medical bills could potentially fall
to taxpayers through the government's Medicaid program.
More than half of Wal-Mart's U.S. employees sign up for its
healthcare plans, which cover 1.1 million people, including
dependents. Store workers across the country are offered the
same plans as executives back at Wal-Mart's headquarters in
Bentonville, Arkansas.
"Over the past few years we've all seen the cost of health
care continue to rise nationwide, and 2013 is no different,"
Wal-Mart said in a statement. "As a result, we are adjusting
rates for some of our health care plan choices. We are doing our
best to keep health care costs as low as possible for our
associates."
Barbara Andridge, who works at the Walmart in Placerville,
California, decided to drop out of a Wal-Mart plan provided for
the retailer by a health management organization - when she
found out that the cost was set to nearly double to $60 a month.
The Wal-Mart HMO plans can be more expensive than Wal-Mart's
own.
"Sixty dollars isn't a lot to some people but when I have to
think about buying winter clothes for my kids or sending my
daughter to college I have to think of what is best for my
children," she said. "Hopefully I'm making the right decision."
Andridge, who makes $12.05 an hour and said her husband was
laid off this year, knows that she would have had to pay the
same $60 monthly premium no matter how many hours she worked.
"Living paycheck to paycheck, I made the decision to swallow
my pride and go and get county health," she said in reference to
Medi-Cal, California's Medicaid health care program.
RISING COSTS EVERYWHERE
Wal-Mart has been touting its efforts to improve healthcare
for its employees, including its October announcement that it
would cover all costs, including travel, for costly, complicated
heart and spine surgeries at the six centers.
Nearly two-thirds of Wal-Mart employees sign up to cover
only themselves. Rates covering individuals will rise $2 to $11
per paycheck, or 13 percent to 23 percent, according to
documents viewed by Reuters. When plans covering families are
included, rates rise anywhere from 8 to 36 percent.
Wal-Mart does offer some plans with premiums that are well
below the national average.
Wal-Mart's lowest-cost and most popular associate-only
medical plan will cost $17.40 per two-week pay period in 2013,
up $2 from 2012. Costs for a single non-tobacco-using employee
range from that to $59.30 per paycheck for 2013 (or $34.80 to
$118.60 every four weeks).
According to the Kaiser Family Foundation's 2012 survey, the
average monthly U.S. worker contribution this year was $79 per
month for single coverage.
U.S. premiums are expected to rise 6.3 percent on average in
2013, human resources firm Aon Hewitt said in October, but
premiums are just part of the costs story.
Newly hired part-time employees at Wal-Mart will have to
work a minimum of 30 hours a week, up from 24 hours previously,
before they qualify for coverage. The Affordable Care Act only
requires larger employers to provide coverage for their staff
who work at least 30 hours per week.
Other changes to Wal-Mart's 2013 plans, such as raising
premiums, would have happened regardless of Obamacare, as it
tries to control rising healthcare costs, the company said.
Harris and Andridge, who are dropping their coverage, are
part of a group called OUR Walmart. Higher healthcare costs are
one of the issues the group wants Wal-Mart to address, along
with concerns such as wages and scheduling.
"Even if the plan only went up, let's say 50 cents, when
you're barely making it every literal cent counts," said Harris.
OUR Walmart, which itself is not a labor union, is backed by
the United Food and Commercial Workers International union,
which represents workers at major grocery chains that compete
with Wal-Mart. Members of OUR Walmart pay the organization dues
of $5 per month.