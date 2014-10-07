BRIEF-BioDelivery Sciences Q4 loss per share $0.29
* Biodelivery sciences provides corporate update and reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results
(Corrects day of the week in second paragraph to Tuesday from Monday)
Oct 7 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said it would no longer provide health benefits to some part-time workers in the United States due to ballooning healthcare costs.
The company said on Tuesday it would stop health benefits for part-time associates who work less than 30 hours. The move is expected to impact about 2 percent of the company's workforce, the company said in a blog post. (bit.ly/1rfdfXl)
Wal-Mart cut its full-year profit forecast in August, citing higher employee benefit costs, among other things.
The company said then that it expected to spend $500 million on U.S. healthcare this year, up from $330 million estimated in February, as enrollments and medical costs rise.
* Tiffany reports full year and fourth quarter 2016 results; sales and earnings in line with previous guidance; management provides its outlook for 2017
March 17 Tiffany & Co reported a 1.3 percent rise in quarterly sales on Friday as strong demand for its high-end jewelry in Japan and China helped offset weak holiday sales in the Americas.