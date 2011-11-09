* Walmart requested info for potential healthcare services
By Jessica Wohl
Nov 9 Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) erroneously
portrayed its ambitions as a healthcare provider in a document
sent to potential vendors recently, leading to the mistaken
impression that the world's largest retailer wanted to become a
national primary care provider.
The document says that Wal-Mart sought to become "the
largest provider of primary healthcare services in the
nation."
The retailer on Wednesday said that formal document sent to
vendors, known as a "request for information," was "overwritten
and incorrect." The retailer did not say how the error
occurred.
"We are not building a national, integrated, low-cost
primary care health care platform," Dr. John Agwunobi, senior
vice president & president of Walmart U.S. health & wellness,
said in a brief statement.
National Public Radio and Kaiser Health News had reported
that the world's largest retailer planned to offer medical
services in the United States.
Walmart's request was distributed to vendors on Oct. 21,
with a plan to select the vendors in January.
Walmart is no stranger to shaking up the health care
industry. Its push to sell certain generic prescriptions for
$4, which began in 2006, shook up the pharmacy industry,
leading some other chains to match the plan. Some retailers
even started to offer some prescriptions for free.
In its first year, Walmart estimated that the $4 plan saved
customers $613.6 million.
The company also started a co-branded Medicare prescription
drug plan with Humana Inc (HUM.N) in 2010 designed to offer
savings to seniors.
Not all of Walmart's healthcare initiatives have played out
as the company anticipated. In 2007, it said it would open as
many as 400 in-store health clinics over the next two to three
years, and that the number of clinics could jump to 2,000 in
five to seven years.
Today, there are only about 140 clinics in U.S. Walmart
stores, which are run by third parties, not by Walmart itself.
Walgreen Co WAG.N and CVS Caremark Corp (CVS.N) each run
many more clinics within their own stores.
Shares of Wal-Mart fell 2.1 percent to $58.02 in afternoon
trading amid a broad market sell-off.
(Reporting by Jessica Wohl in Chicago; editing by Gerald E.
McCormick, Bernard Orr)