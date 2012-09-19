* Some Humana rewards customers get 5 percent credit
* Program applies to 1,300 food items at Walmart
Sept 19 Wal-Mart Stores Inc, the world's
largest retailer, is joining with healthcare insurer Humana Inc
to trim the cost of healthy foods for some customers.
More than 1 million members of Humana's healthy rewards
program will get a 5 percent credit on about 1,300 healthy food
items at U.S. Walmart stores starting on Oct. 15, the companies
said. The credit can be used against future Walmart purchases.
"One of the biggest barriers to healthy nutrition is cost,"
said Dr. John Agwunobi, president of health and wellness at
Walmart.
Walmart, the largest U.S. food retailer, is striving to
improve the nutritional value of the food it sells. Food
accounts for more than half of Walmart's annual sales, and its
clout in the U.S. market means that changes at its stores can
influence other supermarket chains such as Kroger Co and
Safeway Inc.
Walmart's products eligible for the credit include fresh
fruits, vegetables, lean cuts of meat, skim milk, brown rice and
packaged goods, the company said. The program works with a
HumanaVitality card provided to members of Humana's rewards unit
who receive points for meeting health goals.
In January 2011, Wal-Mart unveiled plans for its healthy
food program with first lady Michelle Obama, which includes
using a "Great For You" icon on certain items.
The emphasis on nutrition comes as the United States is
facing soaring obesity rates. A study released on Tuesday
predicted that half of U.S. adults will be obese by 2030 unless
they change their ways. Obesity contributes to
numerous diseases, such as diabetes and certain cancers.