BRIEF-Sherwin-Williams entered into certain amendment NO. 6 to credit agreement with Citicorp USA Inc
* Says entered into that certain amendment no. 6 to credit agreement with citicorp usa, inc - sec filing
Feb 21 Wal-Mart Stores Inc won over shoppers during the holiday season, with its Walmart U.S. division posting a 1.5 percent rise in sales at stores open at least a year.
The world's largest retailer earned $1.51 per share from continuing operations. It had forecast fourth-quarter earnings of $1.42 to $1.48 per share from continuing operations.
Wal-Mart expects same-store sales at the Walmart chain in the United States to be flat to up 2 percent, compared with a 1.8 percent drop a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected a rise of 1.8 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Wal-Mart shares were down $1.06 at $61.42 in premarket trading, from Friday's close of $62.48. (Reporting by Jessica Wohl in Chicago; Editing by Derek Caney)
NEW YORK, Feb 27 Post-trade provider Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, or DTCC, has successfully completed testing of blockchain-based technology for the clearing and settlement of repurchase, or repo, agreement transactions, and will decide by June whether to deploy the new system.
