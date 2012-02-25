(Adds Wal-Mart response)
LOS ANGELES Feb 24 Wal-Mart Stores Inc
has signed a deal for its first Neighborhood Market
grocery store in Los Angeles, the world's biggest retailer said
on Friday.
The store will compete with traditional grocery chains, such
as those owned by Kroger Co and Safeway Inc,
intensifying pressure in what already is one of the nation's
most competitive markets for food sales.
The planned 33,000-square-foot Neighborhood Market will be
on the ground floor of a senior housing complex on the edge of
downtown Los Angeles' Chinatown neighborhood.
An opening date has not been set, spokesman Steve Restivo
said.
The store will be about one-fifth the size of a traditional
Walmart store and sell food and other everyday items.
Critics were quick to voice concerns that Wal-Mart would
crush the Chinatown neighborhood's small, family-owned
businesses and offer jobs that do not provide a living wage.
"There's no way that they can compete with a giant like
Wal-Mart," said Roxana Tynan, executive director of LAANE, which
advocates for better wages and benefits for workers.
"The Chinatown store will continue Wal-Mart's track record
of perpetuating poverty jobs in low-income communities in Los
Angeles," Tynan said.
Restivo said Wal-Mart's wages and benefits are
competitive the majority of California competitors and that its
stores spur economic growth in the neighborhoods where they are
located.
Wal-Mart operates 167 Neighborhood Markets across
the United States. It opened its first Neighborhood Market in
Chicago in 2011.
(Reporting By Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Bob
Burgdorfer, Richard Chang and Bernard Orr)