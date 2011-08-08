NEW YORK Aug 8 Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) said on Monday that its check and card cashing service would accept more types of checks and take more forms of identification from shoppers in a move aimed at getting them to spend more at the discount chain's stores.

Wal-Mart, which already cashes payroll, government and tax refund checks for customers, will now also accept student loan, insurance and pension checks up to $5,000, among other kinds of checks. Wal-Mart does not cash personal checks.

Customers will be also able to cash payroll cards and some government benefit cards at Wal-Mart's stores.

Wal-Mart, the world's largest retailer, will also accept additional forms of identification, including U.S. passports.

Wal-Mart cashes checks and cards up to $1,000 for a $3 fee, and up to $5,000 for $6.

Walmart Financial Services head Daniel Eckert said in a statement that "it's important that they're (shoppers) able to gain access to all their cash."