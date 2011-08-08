Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
NEW YORK Aug 8 Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) said on Monday that its check and card cashing service would accept more types of checks and take more forms of identification from shoppers in a move aimed at getting them to spend more at the discount chain's stores.
Wal-Mart, which already cashes payroll, government and tax refund checks for customers, will now also accept student loan, insurance and pension checks up to $5,000, among other kinds of checks. Wal-Mart does not cash personal checks.
Customers will be also able to cash payroll cards and some government benefit cards at Wal-Mart's stores.
Wal-Mart, the world's largest retailer, will also accept additional forms of identification, including U.S. passports.
Wal-Mart cashes checks and cards up to $1,000 for a $3 fee, and up to $5,000 for $6.
Walmart Financial Services head Daniel Eckert said in a statement that "it's important that they're (shoppers) able to gain access to all their cash." (Reporting by Phil Wahba, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.