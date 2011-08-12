* What: Wal-Mart reports second quarter earnings
* When: Tuesday, August 16, before market open
* EPS forecast: $1.08 vs year-earlier $0.97
* U.S. discount same-store sales seen down 0.6 percent
By Brad Dorfman
CHICAGO, Aug 12 Wal-Mart Stores Inc's (WMT.N)
earnings report next week should make it clear why the
discounter keeps looking to expand abroad. The view at home
still is pretty depressing.
The world's largest retailer is expected to post a 0.6
percent decline in sales at its U.S. discount stores open at least
a year, according to Thomson Reuters data.
That compares with a 1.8 percent decline a year earlier and
would mark the ninth straight quarterly decline.
The dip also comes as consumer confidence has fallen to its
lowest level since 1980 and unemployment remains above 9 percent,
conditions that should make Wal-Mart's low-price message a winner
with consumers. [ID:nN1E77B0LP]
But that message has been co-opted by dollar stores, which
sell basic items at low prices and which have been adding more
food and other goods to attract shoppers.
"Never did I think in a million years that a trip to
Wal-Mart would be viewed as expensive," Wall Street Strategies
analyst Brian Sozzi said. But the rise of dollar stores and
consumers becoming smarter about finding lower prices have hurt
Wal-Mart, he said.
Wal-Mart shares are down 7.5 percent this year, compared
with a 5.8 percent decline in the Standard & Poor's 500 index
.SPX and a 3.7 percent decline in the Standard & Poor's
retailing index .GSPMS.
Wal-Mart shares trade at about 11.1 times this year's
estimated earnings, which is in the bottom half of the
estimates for Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI companies and
is below the 11.2 price/earnings ratio for the index. The
current-year P/E for the retailing index is 15.8 times, though
Wal-Mart is not part of that index.
INTERNATIONAL BOOST
Earnings are expected to rise 11 percent, with the average
analyst estimate at $1.08, compared with 97 cents a year earlier,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, helped by sales overseas and
Wal-Mart's focus on cutting costs.
"We are impressed with the company's disciplined expense
management," Barclays Capital analyst Robert Drbul said in a
research note.
While company executives have said they are working to improve
sales at the U.S. discount stores, CEO Mike Duke has also said
that international markets will be the driver of growth.
The company has hired UBS AG (UBS.N) UBSN.VX as an advisor
as it weighs a potential purchase of French retailer Carrefour
SA's (CARR.PA) Brazilian unit, a source familiar with the
situation said on Thursday. [ID:nN1E77A1W4].
Wal-Mart in June bought 51 percent of South African retailer
Massmart (MSMJ.J).
"International is the one thing that has been going for
them," Patty Edwards, chief investment officer at Bellevue,
Washington-based Trutina Financial, said.
But the international business still represented only about
one-quarter of the company's sales in the most recent fiscal
year.
Edwards is staying away from Wal-Mart's stock. but some
analysts, like Barclays Capital's Drbul, think the valuation is
attractive and that the retailer will benefit from easier
same-store sales comps in the second half of the year. Sales could
also be helped by economic uncertainty, as mid-level consumers
trade down to Wal-Mart, they say.
"We believe that Wal-Mart continues to offer an attractive
risk-reward ratio, due to its defensive positioning," Drbul
said.
(Reporting by Brad Dorfman; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)