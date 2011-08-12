* What: Wal-Mart reports second quarter earnings

* When: Tuesday, August 16, before market open

* EPS forecast: $1.08 vs year-earlier $0.97

* U.S. discount same-store sales seen down 0.6 percent

By Brad Dorfman

CHICAGO, Aug 12 Wal-Mart Stores Inc's (WMT.N) earnings report next week should make it clear why the discounter keeps looking to expand abroad. The view at home still is pretty depressing.

The world's largest retailer is expected to post a 0.6 percent decline in sales at its U.S. discount stores open at least a year, according to Thomson Reuters data.

That compares with a 1.8 percent decline a year earlier and would mark the ninth straight quarterly decline.

The dip also comes as consumer confidence has fallen to its lowest level since 1980 and unemployment remains above 9 percent, conditions that should make Wal-Mart's low-price message a winner with consumers. [ID:nN1E77B0LP]

But that message has been co-opted by dollar stores, which sell basic items at low prices and which have been adding more food and other goods to attract shoppers.

"Never did I think in a million years that a trip to Wal-Mart would be viewed as expensive," Wall Street Strategies analyst Brian Sozzi said. But the rise of dollar stores and consumers becoming smarter about finding lower prices have hurt Wal-Mart, he said.

Wal-Mart shares are down 7.5 percent this year, compared with a 5.8 percent decline in the Standard & Poor's 500 index .SPX and a 3.7 percent decline in the Standard & Poor's retailing index .GSPMS.

Wal-Mart shares trade at about 11.1 times this year's estimated earnings, which is in the bottom half of the estimates for Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI companies and is below the 11.2 price/earnings ratio for the index. The current-year P/E for the retailing index is 15.8 times, though Wal-Mart is not part of that index.

INTERNATIONAL BOOST

Earnings are expected to rise 11 percent, with the average analyst estimate at $1.08, compared with 97 cents a year earlier, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, helped by sales overseas and Wal-Mart's focus on cutting costs.

"We are impressed with the company's disciplined expense management," Barclays Capital analyst Robert Drbul said in a research note.

While company executives have said they are working to improve sales at the U.S. discount stores, CEO Mike Duke has also said that international markets will be the driver of growth.

The company has hired UBS AG (UBS.N) UBSN.VX as an advisor as it weighs a potential purchase of French retailer Carrefour SA's (CARR.PA) Brazilian unit, a source familiar with the situation said on Thursday. [ID:nN1E77A1W4].

Wal-Mart in June bought 51 percent of South African retailer Massmart (MSMJ.J).

"International is the one thing that has been going for them," Patty Edwards, chief investment officer at Bellevue, Washington-based Trutina Financial, said.

But the international business still represented only about one-quarter of the company's sales in the most recent fiscal year.

Edwards is staying away from Wal-Mart's stock. but some analysts, like Barclays Capital's Drbul, think the valuation is attractive and that the retailer will benefit from easier same-store sales comps in the second half of the year. Sales could also be helped by economic uncertainty, as mid-level consumers trade down to Wal-Mart, they say.

"We believe that Wal-Mart continues to offer an attractive risk-reward ratio, due to its defensive positioning," Drbul said. (Reporting by Brad Dorfman; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)