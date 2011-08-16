* Q2 EPS $1.12 excluding items vs Street view $1.08
* Q2 U.S. Walmart same-store sales down 0.9 percent
* Sees quarterly U.S. same-store sales up by end of year
* Shares rise over 4 percent
By Jessica Wohl
CHICAGO, Aug 16 Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N)
said same-store sales at its U.S. discount chain rose in July,
as a renewed emphasis on offering low prices on a wide
assortment of goods started to stem more than two years of
quarterly sales declines.
Wal-Mart's comments and better than expected quarterly
results that it also reported on Tuesday sent its shares over 4
percent higher. The world's largest retailer, with nearly 9,700
stores, stressed its commitment to pricing products below its
competitors and emphasizing that promise to shoppers.
Walmart discount stores account for nearly 11 percent of
U.S. retail sales. More of its shoppers are relying on
government aid to help them pay for food and other necessities,
are shopping less often to save money on gasoline and are
spending less when paychecks run out, showing that the low- and
middle-class Americans to which chains such as Walmart cater
clearly remain under pressure.
Recent analyst reports have suggested that competitors have
closed the price gap with Walmart in areas such as food.
"The vast majority of people who shop at Walmart no longer
believe that Walmart is the lowest-priced on most things," said
Wendy Liebmann, CEO of WSL/Strategic Retail, citing her firm's
April survey of Walmart shoppers.
While Walmart U.S. same-store sales fell 0.9 percent in the
quarter that ran from May through July, that measure rose in
July and the company still expects it to rise on a quarterly
basis at some point this year, Walmart U.S. Chief Executive
Officer Bill Simon said.
"It seems like they're going to kind of ramp up that
pressure on lowering price," said ITG Investment Research
analyst John Tomlinson.
Wal-Mart posted larger-than-anticipated increases in
quarterly profit and sales, helped by its Sam's Club warehouse
and international chains such as Britain's Asda.[ID:nL6E7JC12D]
Still, the United States remains its biggest market,
accounting for 62.1 percent of the $419 billion in sales last
year, and many of Walmart's U.S. customers are struggling.
"They're trading down to stretch their budgets -- buying a
lower-priced brand of detergent, moving from branded canned
goods to private label and purchasing half gallons of milk
instead of gallons," Wal-Mart Chief Executive Mike Duke said
during a recorded call.
MORE GOVERNMENT ASSISTANCE
U.S shoppers' biggest economic concerns are job security,
the rising cost of food and the high price of gasoline, Chief
Financial Officer Charles Holley told reporters.
The number of shoppers relying on government aid has risen
over the last 2-1/2 years, Holley said, noting that
unemployment levels have been higher for people who had less
education and less income to begin with.
Sales at Wal-Mart's U.S. discount stores open at least a
year, excluding fuel, have now fallen for nine straight
quarters. (Graphic on U.S. Walmart same-store sales:
r.reuters.com/bad33s)
The second quarter's decline was near the low end of
Wal-Mart's forecast of down 1 percent to up 1 percent. Analysts
on average had expected a decline of 0.6 percent, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Even though Walmart's U.S. same-store sales were worse than
those of competitors such as Target Corp (TGT.N), dollar stores
and warehouse chains, Walmart gained momentum, said Wall Street
Strategies analyst Brian Sozzi, who upgraded the shares to
"hold" from "sell."
Wal-Mart said U.S. same-store sales improved each month
during the quarter. Fewer customers visited the stores, but
those who shopped spent more on average.
Wal-Mart appears to be taking the right steps, including
pricing changes, growing its international business and opening
more smaller stores. But the stock may be too pricey for some
as it is hard to see substantial changes in such a large
company, said Larry Carroll, president of Carroll Financial,
based in Charlotte, North Carolina.
"I'm neutral on it, and if it were 10 or 15 percent
cheaper, I'd be inclined to buy it," said Carroll, who has
owned Wal-Mart in the past.
Shares were up $2.41 at $52.39 in afternoon trading. Shares
of Home Depot Inc (HD.N), which also reported
better-than-expected quarterly results, climbed as well.
[ID:nN1E77F08O]
Wal-Mart earned $1.09 per share from continuing operations
in the second quarter ended July 31, up from 97 cents a year
earlier and near the high end of its forecast. Excluding items,
earnings were $1.12, compared with the average analyst estimate
of $1.08, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Sales rose 5.5
percent to $108.64 billion.
The company raised its fiscal year profit forecast and said
Walmart U.S. same-store sales should be down 1 percent to up 1
percent in the current third quarter.
