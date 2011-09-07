CHICAGO, Sept 7 Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N)
could use some acquisitions to help increase its business in
Japan, Doug McMillon, president and chief executive of Walmart
International, said on Wednesday.
While McMillon did not specifically address any deals
Wal-Mart might be considering, Tesco Plc (TSCO.L) last week put
its Japanese business up for sale. [ID:nL5E7JV0PH] Sources told
Reuters that Tesco hired Goldman Sachs (GS.N) to advise it on
selling 129 stores in the greater Tokyo area. [ID:nL4E7K11SO]
Japan is a small but important business for Wal-Mart, the
world's largest retailer. Sales at its Japanese stores have
improved in the months following the earthquake and tsunami as
Wal-Mart focuses on everyday low prices and brings in fresh
food and other products from elsewhere to try to stand out from
competitors.
A bigger way to win in Japan is probably through changing
Wal-Mart's supply chain, and it believes it needs more scale,
over time, to do that well, McMillon said at a Goldman Sachs
retailing conference in New York. His comments were also
webcast.
"Acquisitions are part of our future, we believe, in Japan,
and would like for them to be," said McMillon. "Some of them
may be small, we may start picking up locations here and
there."
Wal-Mart entered Japan in 2002 and now has about 413 stores
there.
"To really change the business, I think size is going to be
necessary," said McMillon.
(Reporting by Jessica Wohl; editing by John Wallace)