* Holiday displays to be in stores about two weeks earlier
* Resumes holiday layaway plan for electronics, toys
* Lowering some toy prices to $15 on Sept. 12
By Jessica Wohl
CHICAGO, Sept 8 Eager to keep its sales
momentum growing, Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) is kicking off
the holiday season early, cutting some toy prices in September,
offering layaway in October and selling more Christmas
decorations.
The winter holiday season, which traditionally runs from
the day after U.S. Thanksgiving through Christmas, is the most
important time of year for retailers. In recent years, U.S.
chains including Walmart have advertised earlier and offered
deeper discounts to drive sales amid the struggling economy.
Walmart, the world's largest retailer, is getting back into
layaway after a five-year break, albeit on a smaller scale,
after other chains received a boost by offering the service
during the downturn. It is also bringing back a host of items,
such as Christmas village sets and outdoor decorations, that it
had removed from stores last year as part of a failed attempt
to streamline its assortment of goods.
The moves announced on Thursday come as the chain's core
shoppers continue to face a fragile economy including steep
gasoline and food prices, high unemployment and a housing
slump.
Sales at stores open at least a year fell for nine straight
quarters, as shoppers went elsewhere, but they rose in July.
As Walmart's sales rebound and the company works on cutting
expenses, it can again become more aggressive with its pricing,
said Gilford Securities analyst Bernard Sosnick.
EARLIER HOLIDAY
During the last couple of years, Walmart had a small amount
of Christmas merchandise in its stores in the middle of
October. This year, those items will arrive in late September.
Wal-Mart is cutting prices on dozens of toys to $15
starting Sept. 12, including Leapfrog LF.N Scribble and
Write, Disney (DIS.N) Princess Toddler Doll, Hasbro Inc (HAS.O)
Transformers 3 Mechtech and certain Lego sets. Those toys
typically sell for around $20. That "rollback," as Walmart
calls it, is also coming a little earlier than usual.
The layaway plan, which debuts on Oct. 17, has restrictions
and fees that should help reduce costs and complications that
caused Walmart to walk away from general merchandise layaway
after several years in 2006.
Wal-Mart, which still offers layaway on fine jewelry
year-round, said its customers have been asking about layaway
for other things. At this point, it will have layaway for toys
and electronics leading up to Christmas and will then evaluate
whether to proceed with a broader year-round plan.
"We're always looking for ways to ease budget strain for
our customers, and we know this holiday season in particular
brings with it additional financial pressure," said Duncan Mac
Naughton, Walmart's chief merchandising officer.
Customers must spend at least $50 to sign up for layaway,
and each item has to be priced at $15 or more. Customers must
pay a $5 fee, put 10 percent down and complete their payments
and pick up their items by Dec. 16, or they risk having to pay
a $10 cancellation fee.
LATE TO LAYAWAY
After Walmart walked away from layaway, other chains
kick-started programs and found success.
Sears Holdings Corp's (SHLD.O) Kmart chain has been
offering layaway plans for more than 40 years to help customers
make expensive purchases. It offers many items for layaway,
including appliances, clothes, electronics, furniture and
toys.
Kmart gave its customers up to 12 weeks to pay for layaway
purchases during the 2010 holiday season, versus the eight
weeks that is typical. Normally, an eight-week contract
requires a $5 service fee and a 12-week layaway contract
requires a $10 service fee.
Toys R Us began offering layaway at its stores during the
2009 holiday season and has expanded the program to include a
wider variety of items, such as iPods and digital cameras.
Generally, it charges a $10 fee for layaway, and in the event
an order is canceled, a $10 charge.
(Additional reporting by Dhanya Skariachan in New York;
Editing by Steve Orlofsky)