* Walmart US CEO: Same-store sales up in July, Aug, Sept
* To open 142-150 US stores in FY'12, US capex $6.5-$7 bln
* To open 210-235 US stores in FY'13, US capex $6-$6.5 bln
* International unit says it will improve returns
* Shares up 1.2 percent at $55.36
(Adds executive and analyst comments, updates stock activity)
By Jessica Wohl
Oct 12 Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) is seeing
sustained improvement at its U.S. discount chain after a sales
slump that lasted more than two years.
Sales at Walmart stores open at least a year have risen for
three months straight, placing the world's largest retailer in
a sweet spot heading into the important holiday season.
Same-store sales account for about 98 percent of Walmart's
sales in the United States, so ending the slump at existing
stores is critical for the world's largest retailer.
The chain is also a strong indicator of U.S. economic
momentum. Walmart discount stores account for nearly 11 percent
of U.S. retail sales.
Walmart U.S. has posted nine consecutive quarters of
same-store sales declines. While such sales rose in July, the
last month of the fiscal second quarter, same-store sales fell
0.9 percent in the quarter.
Walmart's U.S. discount chain, by far the company's largest
business, is resuming holiday layaways after a five-year hiatus
and heavily increasing its advertising spending as it tries to
win back lower-income shoppers.
It has brought thousands of items back to stores,
propelling sales of goods from hunting gear to underwear, and
plans to invest $2 billion over the next two years to keep its
prices lower than competitors'.
"Walmart's going to be aggressive in price and that just
bodes well for the consumer," said ITG Investment Research
analyst John Tomlinson, who is attending the company's annual
meeting for the investment community in Rogers, Arkansas. "This
is going to be a very competitive retail landscape this holiday
season. They're committed to winning."
Walmart also plans to open up to 385 U.S. stores over the
next two years, most of them supercenters, as it tries to
retain and expand its dominance in retail.
Wal-Mart shares were up 1.2 percent at $55.36 in the
afternoon after rising as high as $56.38 following comments
about the U.S. business earlier in the day.
SAME-STORE STRENGTH
Walmart U.S. same-store sales continued to rise in August
and September, Walmart U.S. Chief Executive Bill Simon said at
the meeting, which is also being broadcast over the Internet.
Traffic in stores has increased, led by traffic in the food
department, he added.
For the third quarter ending this month, Wal-Mart
previously said U.S. same-store sales should be down 1 percent
to up 1 percent. It did not update that forecast on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Walmart International's leaders, who run
thousands of stores from China to South Africa, said that their
returns will improve. International return on investment should
rise 3 to 4 percentage points between fiscal 2012 and 2017.
Wal-Mart is not expecting a material financial impact from
the pork mislabeling issue it is dealing with in part of China,
Walmart Asia CEO Scott Price said. [ID:nL3E7LC39A]
MORE AND MORE WALMART
Walmart opened about 153 U.S. stores and spent about $7.3
billion on capital expenditures in fiscal 2011. Now, the
company is preparing to open many more stores at a lower cost.
Walmart plans to open 142 to 150 U.S. stores this fiscal
year, which ends in January. It plans to spend $6.5 billion to
$7 billion on U.S. capital expenditures this fiscal year.
Walmart has five Walmart Express stores, which it began
testing in June. It plans to have 11 by the end of the fiscal
year, said Karen Roberts, president of Walmart Realty.
In fiscal 2013, Walmart plans to open 210 to 235 U.S.
Walmart stores and devote $6 billion to $6.5 billion to U.S.
capital expenditures.
Walmart U.S. plans to open 130 to 135 supercenters and 80
to 100 small-to-medium stores next year, Roberts said.
Supercenters remain Walmart's primary growth vehicle in the
United States, though new supercenters are smaller than in the
past at roughly 90,000 to 120,000 square feet. Before,
supercenters averaged about 185,000 square feet.
Most of the small-to-medium stores built in 2013 will be
Neighborhood Market stores, which are Walmart's version of a
grocery store. The financial returns of Neighborhood Market
stores are approaching those of supercenters, Walmart says.
The money for the $2 billion price reduction plan will come
from changes such as reducing new store and remodeling costs as
well as improving productivity and efficiency in areas such as
stores, distribution, transportation and marketing.
(Reporting by Jessica Wohl in Chicago; Editing by Phil
Berlowitz, Dave Zimmerman)