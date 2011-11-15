Nov 15 Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) said on
Tuesday that sales at its U.S. discount stores open at least a
year rose a better-than-expected 1.3 percent during the third
quarter, ending a string of nine consecutive quarterly
declines.
The world's largest retailer earned 97 cents per share from
continuing operations. It had forecast a profit of 95 cents to
$1.00 per share.
Wal-Mart had said that same-store sales at the Walmart
chain in the United States, excluding fuel, would be down 1
percent to up 1 percent. Analysts on average expected a rise of
0.3 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.
(Reporting by Jessica Wohl in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)