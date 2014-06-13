* Online service available to trader members only
By Aditi Shah
NEW DELHI, June 13 Wal-Mart Stores Inc
will launch its business-to-business e-commerce platform in the
Indian cities of Lucknow and Hyderabad in the first week of
July, its India boss said on Friday.
The world's largest retailer has 20 wholesale outlets in
India, including in Lucknow and Hyderabad, which will support
its e-commerce services, its India Chief Executive Officer Krish
Iyer said.
It would look at rolling out the service to the remaining 18
outlets as well, Iyer said, but not for another six months at
least.
"We will not start rolling out to the other 18 stores for
the next six months because we will learn from any teething
problems and feedback from members," Iyer told Reuters.
In April, Wal-Mart said it planned to open 50 more wholesale
outlets in India over four to five years and start online
operations to sell to small shopkeepers, several months after it
decided against opening its own retail stores.
The e-commerce service will be available only to its trader
members, Iyer said.
India restricts global online retailers from selling their
products directly to consumers.
But sources told Reuters this month India could allow global
online retailers such as Amazon.com Inc to sell their
own products directly to consumers as early as July, removing
restrictions that have held back competition in one of the
world's biggest retail markets.
Wal-Mart does not have any immediate plans to sell directly
to consumers through its e-commerce service, Iyer said.
"We will continue to focus only on business-to-business...
but that does not mean we will not look at it," he said.
Iyer said Wal-Mart's wholesale stores currently cater to
consumers within a 20-km radius and the e-commerce business will
help the company serve customers from within a 40-km radius of
its stores.
Wal-Mart has been operating under the wholesale format in
India since 2007. The company's desire to enter India with
supermarkets has been met with fierce opposition from small
shopkeepers and political parties.
