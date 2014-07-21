MUMBAI, July 21 Wal-Mart Stores Inc has
infused fresh funds worth 6.2 billion rupees ($102.9 million)
into its Indian wholesale business in June, according to a
filing made by its Indian unit to the Registrar of Companies.
The funds were allotted as share application money, the
filing showed.
Wal-Mart runs 20 wholesale stores in the country and plans
to roll out 50 more over four to five years. The retailer has
already launched its e-commerce operations, to sell to small
businesses, in the cities of Lucknow and Hyderabad earlier this
month.
($1 = 60.2800 Indian Rupees)
(Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Michael Perry)