MUMBAI Oct 24 Wal-Mart Stores Inc's
India unit said it had appointed company veteran Murali Lanka to
the newly created position of chief operations officer to lead
store operations and business development in the world's second
most populous country.
Lanka, who in his earlier five-year stint with Wal-Mart
India helped set up its wholesale format in the country, is
currently a developmental regional general manager in the United
States.
The world's largest retailer has 20 wholesale outlets in
India and plans to roll out 50 more over four to five years.
The appointment of Lanka, who will report to Wal-Mart India
Chief Executive Krish Iyer, is effective Dec. 1, the company
said in a statement on Friday.
Arvind Mediratta, who was the company's chief operating
officer in India, was appointed as a senior vice president at
its U.S. headquarters in August.
