April 7 The head of marketing for the U.S.
online business of Wal-Mart Stores has left the retailer
to return to a business-conference firm he founded, a company
statement said on Thursday.
The departure of Brian Monahan after three years at Wal-Mart
was announced by NewCo, the startup he helped launch in 2012 in
San Francisco with media industry veteran John Battelle. A
spokesman for Wal-Mart, the world's largest retailer, confirmed
that Monahan's last day was April 1.
"We're thankful for the great contributions Brian made to
the business and wish him the best with NewCo. We're in the
process of identifying a successor," Wal-Mart spokesman Dan
Toporek said.
In the statement Monahan said he was "compelled to dive back
in and help" the management team at NewCo, citing the momentum
of the business and the launch of new editorial products.
Monahan's title is "Chief Evangelist".
NewCo holds its conferences inside the offices of start-ups
in various cities around the world, attempting to offer
something different than traditional business seminars and
introduce up-and-coming companies to investors and
entrepreneurs.
Monahan joined Wal-Mart in 2013 as Vice President of
Marketing for the website. In that role he was in charge of the
overall online marketing strategy.
In December, Wal-Mart rejigged the top of its marketing
team, with Tony Rogers, formerly head of marketing in China,
becoming chief marketing officer, replacing the retiring Stephen
Quinn. The retailer also brought in former Target Corp
CMO Michael Francis as a consultant, a move that was seen by
some observers as a sign it was looking to tweak its marketing
approach.
Wal-Mart's online sales growth has slowed in recent months,
going from 17 percent in the first quarter of the last fiscal
year to 16 percent in the second, 10 percent in the third and 8
percent in the fourth quarter ended on Jan. 31.
Wal-Mart has attributed the drop-off to weakness overseas,
including in China and Brazil, and says that its online business
in the United States has been good. The company does not
disclose a detailed breakdown of sales in each market.
(reporting by Nathan Layne in Chicago; editing by Grant McCool)